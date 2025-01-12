TL;DR: @GestureState is ideal for transient gesture-related states, resetting automatically when gestures are interrupted. @State is more versatile but requires manual handling of gesture interruptions.

Background

@GestureState is a dedicated state management tool in SwiftUI designed for gesture operations. In many cases, developers may find that @State can achieve similar functionality. Why, then, did Apple introduce @GestureState ? This article compares the two, exploring their use cases and core differences.

Similar Behavior

Both @GestureState and @State can be used to store and update states, such as implementing interactions like tapping or dragging.

Using @GestureState

The following code demonstrates the use of @GestureState :

Swift Copied! struct ContentView : View { @ GestureState var isPressed = false var body: some View { Rectangle () . fill ( . orange ) . frame ( width : 200 , height : 200 ) . gesture ( DragGesture ( minimumDistance : 0 ) . updating ( $isPressed ) { _ , state, _ in state = true } ) . overlay ( Text ( isPressed ? " Pressing " : "" ) ) } }

In this example, @GestureState is updated to true during the gesture activity and automatically resets to false when the gesture ends or is interrupted.

Using @State

Similar functionality can be achieved with @State :

Swift Copied! struct ContentView : View { @ State var isPressed = false var body: some View { Rectangle () . fill ( . orange ) . frame ( width : 200 , height : 200 ) . gesture ( DragGesture ( minimumDistance : 0 ) . onChanged { _ in isPressed = true } . onEnded { _ in isPressed = false } ) . overlay ( Text ( isPressed ? " Pressing " : "" ) ) } }

On the surface, these two approaches appear almost identical in functionality.

Core Differences

Handling gesture interruptions is the key difference between @GestureState and @State .

Gesture Interruption Scenarios

When a gesture is interrupted by a system action (e.g., pulling down the Notification Center or triggering the app switcher gesture without completing it), the onEnded closure will be skipped, leaving the @State reset logic unexecuted. In contrast, @GestureState automatically resets in such cases.

Behavior of @GestureState : The state resets to its initial value when the gesture is interrupted, requiring no additional handling.

: The state resets to its initial value when the gesture is interrupted, requiring no additional handling. Behavior of @State : The state does not reset upon gesture interruption, retaining its last value and potentially leading to inaccurate state.

Comparison Example

The following video demonstrates the behavioral differences during gesture interruptions:

@GestureState : Automatically resets after an interruption.

: Automatically resets after an interruption. @State : Does not reset automatically, requiring manual interruption handling.

Developers can also leverage the fact that @State does not reset automatically during interruptions to achieve certain special requirements.

Summary of @GestureState Features

Designed specifically for gestures, with automated state management.

Better suited for transient, gesture-related states.

Handles interruptions and resets automatically.

Simplifies the setup of animations.

