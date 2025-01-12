TL;DR:
@GestureStateis ideal for transient gesture-related states, resetting automatically when gestures are interrupted.
@Stateis more versatile but requires manual handling of gesture interruptions.
Background
@GestureState is a dedicated state management tool in SwiftUI designed for gesture operations. In many cases, developers may find that
@State can achieve similar functionality. Why, then, did Apple introduce
@GestureState? This article compares the two, exploring their use cases and core differences.
Similar Behavior
Both
@GestureState and
@State can be used to store and update states, such as implementing interactions like tapping or dragging.
Using @GestureState
The following code demonstrates the use of
@GestureState:
struct ContentView: View {
@GestureState var isPressed = false
var body: some View {
Rectangle()
.fill(.orange)
.frame(width: 200, height: 200)
.gesture(
DragGesture(minimumDistance: 0)
.updating($isPressed) { _, state, _ in
state = true
}
)
.overlay(
Text(isPressed ? "Pressing" : "")
)
}
}
In this example,
@GestureState is updated to
true during the gesture activity and automatically resets to
false when the gesture ends or is interrupted.
Using @State
Similar functionality can be achieved with
@State:
struct ContentView: View {
@State var isPressed = false
var body: some View {
Rectangle()
.fill(.orange)
.frame(width: 200, height: 200)
.gesture(
DragGesture(minimumDistance: 0)
.onChanged { _ in
isPressed = true
}
.onEnded { _ in
isPressed = false
}
)
.overlay(
Text(isPressed ? "Pressing" : "")
)
}
}
On the surface, these two approaches appear almost identical in functionality.
Core Differences
Handling gesture interruptions is the key difference between
@GestureState and
@State.
Gesture Interruption Scenarios
When a gesture is interrupted by a system action (e.g., pulling down the Notification Center or triggering the app switcher gesture without completing it), the
onEnded closure will be skipped, leaving the
@State reset logic unexecuted. In contrast,
@GestureState automatically resets in such cases.
- Behavior of
@GestureState: The state resets to its initial value when the gesture is interrupted, requiring no additional handling.
- Behavior of
@State: The state does not reset upon gesture interruption, retaining its last value and potentially leading to inaccurate state.
Comparison Example
The following video demonstrates the behavioral differences during gesture interruptions:
@GestureState: Automatically resets after an interruption.
@State: Does not reset automatically, requiring manual interruption handling.
Developers can also leverage the fact that
@Statedoes not reset automatically during interruptions to achieve certain special requirements.
Summary of @GestureState Features
- Designed specifically for gestures, with automated state management.
- Better suited for transient, gesture-related states.
- Handles interruptions and resets automatically.
- Simplifies the setup of animations.
Further Reading
