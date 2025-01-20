On the evening of the latest weekly newsletter’s release, the email subscription count surpassed 3,000. Combined with other distribution channels, each weekly newsletter now reaches at least 6,000 readers in the week following its publication. While this may not be an extraordinary achievement, it has far exceeded my initial expectations when I started this journey.

The key reason the weekly newsletter has gained such a following is the constant flow of high-quality content from the community. Over the past year, although some excellent authors have reduced their contributions for various reasons, new authors consistently bring fresh, outstanding articles every month. In most issues, I even find myself struggling to choose among so many great pieces—a “happy dilemma” that leaves me deeply gratified.

Of course, reader support is another crucial factor in the newsletter’s continued growth. Receiving positive feedback from readers and seeing some articles gain more visibility thanks to recommendations in the newsletter constantly remind me of the value of this work.

Last week, I made a significant adjustment to the blog’s architecture, migrating it from the traditional cloud hosting + CDN model to a Serverless setup. This change has greatly simplified the deployment process and reduced deployment time, giving me an opportunity to optimize part of the blog’s code. During this transition, some readers may have experienced issues accessing the blog due to DNS propagation delays. Here are a few potential solutions to resolve this:

Clear your browser cache, especially for data related to the blog.

Configure your device to use a more well-known DNS provider for faster propagation.

Visit the backup site at fatbobman.github.io.

Additionally, I have introduced a new “Quick Tips” section on the blog. This section is dedicated to concise, focused articles that address specific problems. These articles avoid in-depth discussions or theoretical explanations, allowing readers to quickly find practical solutions.

Thank you to every reader for your support and feedback. I look forward to continuing this journey together and witnessing the creation of even more amazing content in the future!

Originals

Recent Selections

Since the introduction of NavigationStack , SwiftUI has significantly enhanced navigation flexibility. However, the native implementations of NavigationPath and navigationDestination still face limitations, particularly the need to define a separate handler for each navigation destination, which often leads to redundant code and maintenance challenges. To address these issues, Michael Long developed an open-source library, Navigator, which provides a more powerful navigation layer for SwiftUI, seamlessly supporting both declarative and imperative navigation. In this article, Long delves into the shortcomings of native navigation approaches and explains how Navigator improves the developer experience with features like enumerated navigation destinations, coordination patterns, and navigation checkpoints, offering an elegant solution for complex navigation needs.

In the fast-paced development cycle of modern projects, it’s often difficult for developers to pinpoint the exact branch or version when receiving feedback from testers or users. Rich Infante shares a simple yet effective method to address this challenge: by using a build script, you can embed the current Git commit hash and branch name into your app. This enables developers to quickly trace the state of the source code during debugging and version releases, providing a robust tool for version management.

SwiftUI is widely appreciated for its simplicity in creating animations, but sometimes, even with careful adjustments, views may not behave as expected. In this article, Omar Elsayed shares a problem encountered in a project where the offset animation for a Text view failed to work. By referring to a solution proposed by developer kurtlee93, the issue was resolved using GeometryEffect and AnimatableData .

When animations fail, developers often turn to AnimatableData to explicitly provide interpolation for views, which usually yields the desired result. However, we still hope Apple resolves these long-standing bugs soon.

Xcode 16 introduced the buildable folders feature, allowing direct file management through the file system and eliminating the need for complex references in pbxproj files. In this article, Makwan Barzan shares how his team’s detailed and effective efforts reduced 66,000 lines of redundant references in their old project’s pbxproj file. By adopting folder-based organization, they not only minimized merge conflicts but also significantly improved project management efficiency.

Many Swift developers have considered trying Vapor for building backend services. Arrinal used SwiftUI and Vapor to create an open-source weather service project. Through two articles, he systematically explains how to apply Clean Architecture principles to build a maintainable and extensible SwiftUI app and provides a backend service to support it. In the frontend section, he demonstrates how dependency injection (Swinject) and Combine enable reactive data flow while maintaining a clear architecture. On the backend, he leverages Vapor’s modern features, such as async/await and middleware, to create a high-performance and standardized API service seamlessly integrated with the SwiftUI app.

List is a core component in SwiftUI, offering efficient data row presentation and multiple built-in styles to meet various UI needs. However, many developers may not fully understand the differences and use cases for each style. Antoine van der Lee provides a comprehensive guide through intuitive code examples, showcasing the basic functionalities of SwiftUI List , its different styles, and advanced features like grouping, selection, and customized backgrounds. This article serves as a practical and clear resource for developers to master the use of List .

Event

LET’S VISION is China’s largest and most international Apple ecosystem event, hailed as the “Super Gala” of the Apple world – akin to TGS, E3, or ChinaJoy! This year’s conference will take you to the forefront of the Apple ecosystem, showcasing the most innovative and cutting-edge products and technologies. Whether you’re a developer, entrepreneur, or industry leader, this is the must-attend annual event for you!

📅 Date: March 1-2, 2025

📍 Location: Shanghai Flower Harbor

🎯 Theme: Artificial Intelligence + Spatial Computing = Infinity♾️

On a specially designed 10,000-square-meter outdoor venue, we will bring you a breathtaking event experience. The conference will feature a main stage accommodating over 1,000 attendees, along with 100+ booths showcasing cutting-edge technologies and innovative products. This year, we’ve also introduced a special “Geek Networking Hub,” where entrepreneurs can meet face-to-face with VC investors, partners, and industry leaders to expand resources and find the perfect collaborators and talents.

🚀 Special Guest Lineup:

This year, we are honored to welcome global industry experts and Apple’s official team, including:

Apple Design Evangelist Sara ,

, Hacking With Swift Founder Paul ,

, 2024 Apple Design Award Winner and Blackbox Founder Ryan ,

, 2024 App Store Award Winner and THRASHER Founder Mike ,

, …and many more influential speakers.

🎤 Exciting Event Highlights:

30 Talks offering insights into future tech trends

offering insights into future tech trends 7 Workshops for hands-on learning and direct interaction with experts

for hands-on learning and direct interaction with experts 100 App Exhibits showcasing cutting-edge innovations

This is not just a platform for technical exchange but also a stage where innovators, leaders, and investors in the global Apple ecosystem come together! Experience groundbreaking AI and spatial computing technologies firsthand and explore the limitless possibilities of future tech with industry leaders.

⏳ Only 1,000 seats available – no additional tickets once sold out! Get your ticket now and join us in witnessing the pinnacle of future technology!