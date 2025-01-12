🔑 Disable Transition Animations for Sheet and NavigationStack in SwiftUI

TL;DR: You can suppress default transition animations in SwiftUI’s Sheet and NavigationStack by using a Transaction with disablesAnimations set to true . Wrap your state changes in withTransaction to disable animations selectively.

Background

SwiftUI provides default transition animations for components like Sheet , FullScreenCover , and NavigationStack . However, in certain scenarios—such as deep link navigation—developers may prefer to directly reach the target state without transition animations.

Implementation

While it’s not possible to directly turn off transition animations for these components, you can achieve this effect by customizing a Transaction and setting disablesAnimations to true .

Example: Disabling Sheet Animations

Swift Copied! struct SheetDemo : View { @ State private var isActive = false var body: some View { List { Button ( " Pop Sheet without Animation " ) { var transaction = Transaction ( animation : . none ) transaction. disablesAnimations = true withTransaction ( transaction ) { isActive. toggle () } } Button ( " Pop Sheet with Animation " ) { isActive. toggle () } } . sheet ( isPresented : $isActive ) { VStack { Button ( " Dismiss without Animation " ) { var transaction = Transaction ( animation : . none ) transaction. disablesAnimations = true withTransaction ( transaction ) { isActive. toggle () } } Button ( " Dismiss with Animation " ) { isActive. toggle () } } . buttonStyle ( . borderedProminent ) } } }

Demonstration

Example: Disabling NavigationStack Animations

Swift Copied! struct NavigationStackDemo : View { @ State var pathStore = PathStore () var body: some View { @ Bindable var pathStore = pathStore NavigationStack ( path : $pathStore. path ) { List { Button ( " Go Link without Animation " ) { var transaction = Transaction ( animation : . none ) transaction. disablesAnimations = true withTransaction ( transaction ) { pathStore. path . append ( 1 ) } } Button ( " Go Link with Animation " ) { pathStore. path . append ( 1 ) } } . navigationDestination ( for : Int . self ) { ChildView ( store : pathStore, n : $0 ) } } } } @ Observable class PathStore { var path: [ Int ] = [] } struct ChildView : View { let store: PathStore let n: Int @ Environment ( \. dismiss ) var dismiss var body: some View { List { Text ( " \( n ) " ) Button ( " Dismiss without Animation " ) { var transaction = Transaction ( animation : . none ) transaction. disablesAnimations = true withTransaction ( transaction ) { store. path = [] } } Button ( " Dismiss with Animation " ) { dismiss () } } } }

Demonstration

Considerations

Localized Effect The Transaction settings only affect operations within the withTransaction closure. Other operations remain unaffected. Animation Suppression Rules Since withTransaction suppresses all animations caused by state changes within its closure, ensure that unrelated state changes are excluded to avoid inadvertently disabling other animations.

