🔑 Disable Transition Animations for Sheet and NavigationStack in SwiftUI

TL;DR: You can suppress default transition animations in SwiftUI’s
Sheetand
NavigationStackby using a
Transactionwith
disablesAnimationsset to
true. Wrap your state changes in
withTransactionto disable animations selectively.
Background
SwiftUI provides default transition animations for components like
Sheet,
FullScreenCover, and
NavigationStack. However, in certain scenarios—such as deep link navigation—developers may prefer to directly reach the target state without transition animations.
Implementation
While it’s not possible to directly turn off transition animations for these components, you can achieve this effect by customizing a
Transaction and setting
disablesAnimations to
true.
Example: Disabling Sheet Animations
struct SheetDemo: View {
@State private var isActive = false
var body: some View {
List {
Button("Pop Sheet without Animation") {
var transaction = Transaction(animation: .none)
transaction.disablesAnimations = true
withTransaction(transaction) {
isActive.toggle()
}
}
Button("Pop Sheet with Animation") {
isActive.toggle()
}
}
.sheet(isPresented: $isActive) {
VStack {
Button("Dismiss without Animation") {
var transaction = Transaction(animation: .none)
transaction.disablesAnimations = true
withTransaction(transaction) {
isActive.toggle()
}
}
Button("Dismiss with Animation") {
isActive.toggle()
}
}
.buttonStyle(.borderedProminent)
}
}
}
Demonstration
Example: Disabling NavigationStack Animations
struct NavigationStackDemo: View {
@State var pathStore = PathStore()
var body: some View {
@Bindable var pathStore = pathStore
NavigationStack(path: $pathStore.path) {
List {
Button("Go Link without Animation") {
var transaction = Transaction(animation: .none)
transaction.disablesAnimations = true
withTransaction(transaction) {
pathStore.path.append(1)
}
}
Button("Go Link with Animation") {
pathStore.path.append(1)
}
}
.navigationDestination(for: Int.self) {
ChildView(store: pathStore, n: $0)
}
}
}
}
@Observable
class PathStore {
var path: [Int] = []
}
struct ChildView: View {
let store: PathStore
let n: Int
@Environment(\.dismiss) var dismiss
var body: some View {
List {
Text("\(n)")
Button("Dismiss without Animation") {
var transaction = Transaction(animation: .none)
transaction.disablesAnimations = true
withTransaction(transaction) {
store.path = []
}
}
Button("Dismiss with Animation") {
dismiss()
}
}
}
}
Demonstration
Considerations
- Localized Effect
The
Transactionsettings only affect operations within the
withTransactionclosure. Other operations remain unaffected.
- Animation Suppression Rules
Since
withTransactionsuppresses all animations caused by state changes within its closure, ensure that unrelated state changes are excluded to avoid inadvertently disabling other animations.
Further Reading
If this article helped you, feel free to buy me a coffee ☕️ . For sponsorship inquiries, please check out the details here.