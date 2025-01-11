🚀 TipKit 实现按序显示提示

TL;DR: 在 iOS 18 中，通过 TipGroup 可以按顺序展示提示，确保用户按开发者预设的步骤接收提示信息。在 iOS 17 中，可通过自定义参数和规则实现类似功能。示例代码展示了 TipGroup 的基础用法和如何自定义提示逻辑。

背景

TipKit 可帮助用户发现新功能或提升效率，但默认情况下，提示不会按开发者预设的顺序展示。以下将探讨如何在不同 iOS 版本中实现按顺序显示提示。

使用 TipGroup（iOS 18）

在 iOS 18 中，TipKit 引入了 TipGroup ，使开发者可以将多个 Tip 组合在一起，按顺序显示满足条件的提示。

示例代码

Swift Copied! struct Tip1 : Tip { @ Parameter static var show: Bool = false var title: Text { Text ( " Tip1 " ) } var rules: [ Rule ] { #Rule ( Self .$show ) { $0 } } } struct Tip2 : Tip { var title: Text { Text ( " Tip2 " ) } } struct TipGroupDemo : View { @ State var tips = TipGroup ( . ordered ) { // 创建按顺序显示的 TipGroup Tip1 () Tip2 () } var body: some View { VStack { Text ( " Hello World " ) . popoverTip ( tips. currentTip ) // 显示满足条件的当前提示 Button ( " Start Show Tips " ) { Tip1. show = true // 激活 Tip1 } . buttonStyle ( . bordered ) } } }

示例效果

在多个组件中使用 TipGroup

开发者可以在不同组件中复用同一个 TipGroup ，确保仅展示符合条件的提示：

Swift Copied! var body: some View { VStack ( spacing : 80 ) { Text ( " Hello World " ) . popoverTip ( tips. currentTip as? Tip1 ) // 对应 Tip1 Text ( " Fatbobman's Blog " ) . popoverTip ( tips. currentTip as? Tip2 ) // 对应 Tip2 Button ( " Start Show Tips " ) { Tip1. show = true } . buttonStyle ( . bordered ) } }

示例效果

提示: 在有序的 TipGroup 中，后续提示仅在前置提示被无效化后显示。

自定义顺序显示方案（iOS 17）

在 iOS 17 中，由于缺少 TipGroup ，可以通过自定义参数和规则创建类似效果。

实现步骤

定义自定义参数和规则 在 Tip 中使用参数 show 控制显示条件。 声明自定义样式 在自定义 TipViewStyle 中，点击关闭按钮后激活下一个提示。

示例代码

Swift Copied! import SwiftUI import TipKit struct Tip1 : ShowTip { var title: Text = Text ( " Step1 Tips " ) @ Parameter static var show: Bool = false var rules: [ Rule ] { [ #Rule ( Self .$show ) { $0 == true } ] } } struct Tip2 : ShowTip { var title: Text = Text ( " Step2 Tips " ) @ Parameter static var show: Bool = false var rules: [ Rule ] { [ #Rule ( Self .$show ) { $0 == true } ] } } struct ContentView : View { private var tip1 = Tip1 () private var tip2 = Tip2 () var body: some View { List { Button ( " Show Tip1 " ) { Tip1. show = true } TipView ( tip1, arrowEdge : . bottom ) . tipViewStyle ( MyTipStyle ( tip : Tip2. self )) Text ( " Step1 " ) TipView ( tip2, arrowEdge : . bottom ) Text ( " Step2 " ) } . padding () } } protocol ShowTip : Tip { static var show: Bool { get set } } struct MyTipStyle < T : ShowTip >: TipViewStyle { let tip: T. Type func makeBody ( configuration : Configuration ) -> some View { VStack { configuration. image ? . font ( . title2 ) . foregroundStyle ( . green ) configuration. title ? . bold () . font ( . headline ) . textCase ( . uppercase ) configuration. message ? . foregroundStyle ( . secondary ) } . frame ( maxWidth : . infinity , alignment : . leading ) . backgroundStyle ( . thinMaterial ) . overlay ( alignment : . topTrailing ) { Image ( systemName : " multiply " ) . font ( . title2 ) . foregroundStyle ( . secondary ) . onTapGesture { configuration. tip . invalidate ( reason : . tipClosed ) tip. show = true // 激活下一个提示 } } . padding () } }

示例效果

延伸阅读