🚀 Choose Between #expect and #require in Swift Tests

TL;DR: Use #require in Swift Tests for critical conditions; it unwraps optionals, mandates try , and halts tests on failure. Choose #expect for non-critical assertions that allow test execution to continue after failure.

In the Swift Testing framework, #expect and #require are common assertion macros. While they serve similar purposes, they differ significantly in behavior and use cases.

Key Differences

1. Usage of try

#require mandates the use of try regardless of whether the Boolean expression might throw an error. Example:

Swift Copied! @ Test func person () throws { let person = Person ( name : " Fat " , age : 10 ) try #require ( person. age == 10 ) // Must use `try` #expect ( person. name == " Fat " ) // No `try` needed }

2. Optional Unwrapping

#require can directly unwrap optional values (similar to XCTUnwrap ). If unwrapping fails, the test automatically fails. Example:

Swift Copied! @ Test func notOptional () throws { let person: Person ? = Person ( name : " Fat " , age : 10 ) let unwrappedPerson = try #require ( person ) // Successfully unwrapped #expect ( unwrappedPerson. name == " Fat " ) }

3. Behavior on Assertion Failure

#expect

Behavior : Even if the assertion fails, the test case continues executing subsequent lines.

: Even if the assertion fails, the test case continues executing subsequent lines. Example:

Swift Copied! @ Test func example () async throws { #expect ( 3 < 0 ) // Assertion fails print ( " next line " ) // Still executes }

Output:

◇ Test run started. ✘ Expectation failed: 3 < 0 ↳ next line ✘ Test example() failed after 0.001 seconds with 1 issue.

#require

Behavior : If the assertion fails, the test case terminates immediately, and subsequent lines are not executed.

: If the assertion fails, the test case terminates immediately, and subsequent lines are not executed. Example:

Swift Copied! @ Test func example () async throws { try #require ( 3 < 0 ) // Assertion fails and halts execution print ( " next line " ) // Does not execute }

Output:

◇ Test run started. ✘ Expectation failed: 3 < 0 ✘ Test example() failed after 0.002 seconds with 1 issue.

Summary

#expect : Use for non-critical assertions where test execution should proceed even after a failure.

: Use for non-critical assertions where test execution should proceed even after a failure. #require : Use for critical conditions that must be met; failure terminates the test case.

Further Reading