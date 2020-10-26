Health Notes 2.0 Official Version is Complete!

After over half a year of accumulation and preparation, and two months of development, Health Notes 2.0 was launched yesterday.

In this development, I rewrote all the code for Health Notes, and I am quite satisfied with the final result.

Apple’s improvements in 2020, whether in iOS, Swift, SwiftUI, or Xcode, have been significant and greatly helpful to me.

In terms of functionality, performance, and UI presentation, version 2.0 is a substantial improvement over version 1.0.

You can download it here