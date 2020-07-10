HowTO —— SwiftUI 2.0 LazyGrid

struct GridTest1 : View {

let columns = [

GridItem ( . adaptive ( minimum : 50 ))

//adaptive adjusts itself to fit as many items as possible in a row or column

//fixed has a fixed size e.g., GridItem(.fixed(50)), and the number of items in each row or column must be explicitly set

//flexible is similar to fixed, but the size of each item can be adjusted flexibly; the number of items also needs to be set explicitly

//These types can be mixed

]

var body: some View {

ScrollView {

LazyVGrid ( columns : columns, //row and column settings

alignment : . center ,

spacing : 20 , //spacing between items in a row or column

pinnedViews : [. sectionHeaders ]

//if there are sections, pin the header or footer during scrolling

){

Section ( header : Text ( " Header " )){

ForEach ( 0 ... 1000 , id : \. self ){ id in

Text ( String ( id ))

. foregroundColor ( . white )

. padding ( . all , 10 )

. background ( Rectangle () . fill ( Color. orange ))

}

}

}

}

}