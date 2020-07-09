HowTo - Displaying Maps in a View with Swift 2.0

import SwiftUI

import MapKit

struct MapView : View {

// Set initial display area

@ State private var region: MKCoordinateRegion = MKCoordinateRegion (

center : CLLocationCoordinate2D ( latitude : 38.92083 , longitude : 121.63917 ) ,

span : MKCoordinateSpan ( latitudeDelta : 0.5 , longitudeDelta : 0.5 )

)

// Set to continuously track user's current location

@ State private var trackmode = MapUserTrackingMode. follow

// Set marker point information

let dots: [ MapDot ] = [

MapDot ( title : " point1 " ,

coordinate : CLLocationCoordinate2D ( latitude : 38.92083 , longitude : 121.63917 ) ,

color : . red ) ,

MapDot ( title : " point2 " ,

coordinate : CLLocationCoordinate2D ( latitude : 38.92183 , longitude : 121.62717 ) ,

color : . blue )

]

@ StateObject var store = Store ()

var body: some View {

ZStack ( alignment : . bottom ){

Map ( coordinateRegion : $region,

interactionModes : . all , // .pan, .zoom, .all

showsUserLocation : true , // Show user's current location

userTrackingMode : $trackmode, // Update user location

annotationItems : dots // Marker point data

){ item in

// Marker point display, can also use built-in MapPin, but MapPin can't respond to user input

MapAnnotation ( coordinate : item. coordinate ){

// Uncertain if it's a bug, but currently Text cannot be displayed in iOS, can be displayed in macOS

Label ( item. title , systemImage : " star.fill " )

. font ( . body )

. foregroundColor ( item. color )

. onTapGesture {

print ( item. title )

}

}

}

}

. edgesIgnoringSafeArea ( . all )

}

}

// Marker point data, must conform to Identifiable

struct MapDot : Identifiable {

let id = UUID ()

let title: String

let coordinate: CLLocationCoordinate2D

let color: Color

}

class Store : ObservableObject {

let manager = CLLocationManager ()

init () {

// Request location access permission. Need to set Privacy - Location When In Use Usage Description in plist

// If displaying current user location is not needed, then no need to request permission

# if os ( iOS )

manager. requestWhenInUseAuthorization ()

# endif

}