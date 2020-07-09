HowTo - Displaying Maps in a View with Swift 2.0

In Swift 2.0, Apple has added MapKit, making it very easy for developers to incorporate the necessary map elements in a View.
Swift
import SwiftUI
import MapKit
struct MapView: View{
// Set initial display area
@State private var region: MKCoordinateRegion = MKCoordinateRegion(
center: CLLocationCoordinate2D(latitude: 38.92083, longitude: 121.63917),
span: MKCoordinateSpan(latitudeDelta: 0.5, longitudeDelta: 0.5)
)
// Set to continuously track user's current location
@State private var trackmode = MapUserTrackingMode.follow
// Set marker point information
let dots: [MapDot] = [
MapDot(title: "point1",
coordinate: CLLocationCoordinate2D(latitude: 38.92083, longitude: 121.63917),
color: .red),
MapDot(title: "point2",
coordinate: CLLocationCoordinate2D(latitude: 38.92183, longitude: 121.62717),
color: .blue)
]
@StateObject var store = Store()
var body: some View {
ZStack(alignment: .bottom){
Map(coordinateRegion: $region,
interactionModes: .all, // .pan, .zoom, .all
showsUserLocation: true, // Show user's current location
userTrackingMode: $trackmode, // Update user location
annotationItems: dots // Marker point data
){ item in
// Marker point display, can also use built-in MapPin, but MapPin can't respond to user input
MapAnnotation(coordinate: item.coordinate){
// Uncertain if it's a bug, but currently Text cannot be displayed in iOS, can be displayed in macOS
Label(item.title, systemImage: "star.fill")
.font(.body)
.foregroundColor(item.color)
.onTapGesture {
print(item.title)
}
}
}
}
.edgesIgnoringSafeArea(.all)
}
}
// Marker point data, must conform to Identifiable
struct MapDot: Identifiable{
let id = UUID()
let title: String
let coordinate: CLLocationCoordinate2D
let color: Color
}
class Store: ObservableObject {
let manager = CLLocationManager()
init() {
// Request location access permission. Need to set Privacy - Location When In Use Usage Description in plist
// If displaying current user location is not needed, then no need to request permission
#if os(iOS)
manager.requestWhenInUseAuthorization()
#endif
}
}
