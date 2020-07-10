HowTo —— Use Link or openURL to open URL scheme in SwiftUI2.0

SwiftUI 2.0 provides native support for opening URL schemes, which makes it very convenient to call other apps in code.
Link
Similar to NavigationLink, open the URL scheme directly to the corresponding app
Swift
Link("openURL",destination:safariUrl)
openURL
In SwiftUI 2.0, Apple provided some methods to invoke system operations by injecting them through Environment, such as exportFiles, importFiles, openURL, etc.
Swift
@Environment(\.openURL) var openURL
openURL.callAsFunction(url)
Code Example
Swift
struct URLTest: View {
@Environment(\.openURL) var openURL
let safariUrl = URL(string:"http://www.apple.com")!
let mailUrl = URL(string:"mailto:foo@example.com?cc=bar@example.com&subject=Hello%20Wrold&body=Testing!")!
let phoneURl = URL(string:"tel:12345678")!
var body: some View {
List{
Link("Use Safari to open web page",destination:safariUrl)
Button("Send email"){
openURL.callAsFunction(mailUrl){ result in
print(result)
}
}
Link(destination: phoneURl){
Label("Make a phone call",systemImage:"phone.circle")
}
}
}
}
The simulator only supports very few URL schemes, it’s best to test on a real device
