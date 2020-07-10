#SwiftUI #中文版

HowTo —— Use Link or openURL to open URL scheme in SwiftUI2.0

SwiftUI 2.0 provides native support for opening URL schemes, which makes it very convenient to call other apps in code.

Similar to NavigationLink, open the URL scheme directly to the corresponding app

Swift 
Link("openURL",destination:safariUrl)

openURL

In SwiftUI 2.0, Apple provided some methods to invoke system operations by injecting them through Environment, such as exportFiles, importFiles, openURL, etc.

Swift 
@Environment(\.openURL) var openURL
openURL.callAsFunction(url)

Code Example

Swift 
struct URLTest: View {
    @Environment(\.openURL) var openURL
    
    let safariUrl = URL(string:"http://www.apple.com")!
    let mailUrl = URL(string:"mailto:foo@example.com?cc=bar@example.com&subject=Hello%20Wrold&body=Testing!")!
    let phoneURl = URL(string:"tel:12345678")!
    
    var body: some View {
        List{
            Link("Use Safari to open web page",destination:safariUrl)
            
            Button("Send email"){
                openURL.callAsFunction(mailUrl){ result in
                    print(result)
                }
            }
            
            Link(destination: phoneURl){
                Label("Make a phone call",systemImage:"phone.circle")
            }
        }
    }
}

The simulator only supports very few URL schemes, it’s best to test on a real device

Some URL schemes provided by Apple

