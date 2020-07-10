HowTo —— Use Link or openURL to open URL scheme in SwiftUI2.0

SwiftUI 2.0 provides native support for opening URL schemes, which makes it very convenient to call other apps in code.

Link

Similar to NavigationLink, open the URL scheme directly to the corresponding app

Swift Copied! Link ( " openURL " , destination : safariUrl )

openURL

In SwiftUI 2.0, Apple provided some methods to invoke system operations by injecting them through Environment, such as exportFiles, importFiles, openURL, etc.

Swift Copied! @ Environment ( \. openURL ) var openURL openURL. callAsFunction ( url )

Code Example

Swift Copied! struct URLTest : View { @ Environment ( \. openURL ) var openURL let safariUrl = URL ( string : " http://www.apple.com " ) ! let mailUrl = URL ( string : " mailto:foo@example.com?cc=bar@example.com&subject=Hello%20Wrold&body=Testing! " ) ! let phoneURl = URL ( string : " tel:12345678 " ) ! var body: some View { List { Link ( " Use Safari to open web page " , destination : safariUrl ) Button ( " Send email " ){ openURL. callAsFunction ( mailUrl ){ result in print ( result ) } } Link ( destination : phoneURl ){ Label ( " Make a phone call " , systemImage : " phone.circle " ) } } } }

The simulator only supports very few URL schemes, it’s best to test on a real device