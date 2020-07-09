HowTo —— How to Use Label in SwiftUI 2.0

SwiftUI 2.0 introduced the Label widget, making it convenient for us to add labels composed of images and text.

Basic Usage

Swift Copied! Label ( " Hello World " , systemImage : " person.badge.plus " )

Support for Custom Label Styles

Swift Copied! import SwiftUI struct LabelTest : View { var body: some View { List ( LabelItem. labels () , id : \. id ) { label in Label ( label. title , systemImage : label. image ) . foregroundColor ( . blue ) . labelStyle ( MyLabelStyle ( color : label. color )) } } } struct MyLabelStyle : LabelStyle { let color: Color func makeBody ( configuration : Self .Configuration ) -> some View { HStack { configuration. icon //View, cannot be finely controlled . font ( . title ) . foregroundColor ( color ) //Color is overlaid, and cannot be displayed accurately configuration. title //View, cannot be finely controlled . foregroundColor ( . blue ) Spacer () } . padding ( . all , 10 ) . background ( RoundedRectangle ( cornerRadius : 10 ) . fill ( Color. yellow ) ) } } struct LabelItem : Identifiable { let id = UUID () let title: String let image: String let color: Color static func labels () -> [ LabelItem ] { return [ LabelItem ( title : " Label1 " , image : " pencil.tip.crop.circle.badge.plus " , color : . red ) , LabelItem ( title : " df " , image : " person.crop.circle.fill.badge.plus " , color : . blue ) , ] } }

Using Your Own Label Widget for More Control

While Labels can improve development efficiency, they do not allow for fine control. The following code uses a custom MyLabel, which supports the colorful symbols provided by SF 2.0.