🚀 Enable Multi-Finger Tap Gestures in SwiftUI

TL;DR: SwiftUI does not natively support multi-finger taps, but you can implement them using UIKit integrations. For iOS 18+, leverage UIGestureRecognizerRepresentable to bridge UIKit gestures into SwiftUI. For earlier iOS versions, use UIViewRepresentable to wrap UITapGestureRecognizer for multi-finger tap detection.

Background

SwiftUI’s built-in TapGesture supports only single-finger taps and the number of consecutive taps but does not natively handle multi-finger taps. This guide provides solutions for implementing multi-finger tap gestures across different iOS versions.

iOS 18+

Starting in iOS 18, developers can use UIGestureRecognizerRepresentable to bridge UIKit gesture recognizers into SwiftUI, enabling multi-finger taps with ease.

Example Code

Swift Copied! struct TwoFingerTapDemo : View { var body: some View { Rectangle () . foregroundStyle ( . orange ) . frame ( width : 200 , height : 200 ) . onTapGesture { print ( " Single Finger Tap " ) } // Apply TwoFingerTapGesture . gesture ( TwoFingerTapGesture { print ( " Two-Finger Tap " ) }) } } struct TwoFingerTapGesture : UIGestureRecognizerRepresentable { let action: () -> Void func makeUIGestureRecognizer ( context : Context ) -> some UIGestureRecognizer { let gesture = UITapGestureRecognizer ( target : context. coordinator , action : #selector ( Coordinator. handleGesture )) gesture. numberOfTouchesRequired = 2 // Set required number of fingers gesture. delegate = context. coordinator return gesture } func makeCoordinator ( converter : CoordinateSpaceConverter ) -> Coordinator { Coordinator ( action : action ) } class Coordinator : NSObject , UIGestureRecognizerDelegate { let action: () -> Void init ( action : @ escaping () -> Void ) { self . action = action } @ objc func handleGesture () { action () } func gestureRecognizer ( _ : UIGestureRecognizer, shouldRecognizeSimultaneouslyWith _ : UIGestureRecognizer ) -> Bool { true // Allow simultaneous gestures } } }

Features

Custom Gestures : UIGestureRecognizerRepresentable allows the seamless integration of UIKit gesture recognizers into SwiftUI.

: allows the seamless integration of UIKit gesture recognizers into SwiftUI. Advanced Control: Coordinator provides hooks for managing gesture behavior, like simultaneous gesture recognition.

Supporting Older iOS Versions

For iOS versions below 18, implement multi-finger taps using UIViewRepresentable to wrap UIKit gestures in a SwiftUI-compatible component.

Steps to Implement

Create a UIView for Multi-Finger Tap A custom UIView class with a UITapGestureRecognizer detects multi-finger taps. Wrap with UIViewRepresentable Expose the custom UIView as a SwiftUI view. Extend SwiftUI Add a modifier for easier usage.

Example Code

Swift Copied! struct TowFingerTapDemo : View { var body: some View { Rectangle () . foregroundStyle ( . orange ) . frame ( width : 200 , height : 200 ) . onTwoFingerTap { print ( " Two Touches " ) } . onTapGesture { print ( " One Touch " ) } } } extension View { func onTwoFingerTap ( perform action : @ escaping () -> Void ) -> some View { overlay ( TwoFingerTapLayer ( action : action )) } } struct TwoFingerTapLayer : UIViewRepresentable { let action: () -> Void func makeUIView ( context : Context ) -> some UIView { let view = TwoFingerTapUIView ( action : action ) view. backgroundColor = . clear return view } func updateUIView ( _ uiView : Self .UIViewType, context : Self .Context ) {} } class TwoFingerTapUIView : UIView { let action: () -> Void private var gesture: UITapGestureRecognizer ! init ( action : @ escaping () -> Void ) { self . action = action super . init ( frame : . zero ) setupGesture () } @ available ( * , unavailable ) required init? ( coder _ : NSCoder ) { fatalError ( " init(coder:) has not been implemented " ) } private func setupGesture () { gesture = UITapGestureRecognizer ( target : self , action : #selector ( handleGesture )) gesture. numberOfTouchesRequired = 2 // Set required number of fingers addGestureRecognizer ( gesture ) } @ objc private func handleGesture () { action () } }

Key Points

Gesture Order Matters To avoid conflicts, apply custom gestures like onTwoFingerTap before SwiftUI’s native gestures: Swift Copied! // Correct order . onTwoFingerTap { print ( " Two-Finger Tap " ) } . onTapGesture { print ( " Single Finger Tap " ) }

Further Reading