🔋 Fix Synchronization Issues for macOS Apps Using Core Data/SwiftData

TL;DR: macOS apps using
Core Data/
SwiftDatafor synchronization must manually include
CloudKit.frameworkin the project’s dependencies. Unlike iOS, macOS does not automatically include this framework, leading to sync failures in TestFlight or release versions. Add
CloudKit.frameworkin “Frameworks, Libraries, and Embedded Content,” rebuild the app, and verify functionality in release environments to resolve the issue.
Background
Core Data and SwiftData offer robust CloudKit-based data synchronization capabilities, widely used in iOS and macOS applications supporting multi-device sync. However, many developers encounter issues with synchronization functionality not working properly on macOS when extending iOS apps with sync support to the macOS platform.
This article analyzes the root cause of this issue and provides a detailed solution.
Problem Description
When using Core Data/SwiftData synchronization features on macOS, developers may encounter the following issues:
- Synchronization Anomalies Between Devices:
- Data synchronizes normally between iOS devices.
- Data fails to synchronize between iOS and macOS devices or between macOS devices.
- Correct Permission Configurations:
- macOS has the necessary permissions correctly configured (e.g., iCloud sync permissions), but the issue persists.
- Inconsistent Behavior in Debug vs. Release Environments:
- Sync works as expected when running the macOS app in Xcode debug mode.
- Sync fails in versions distributed via TestFlight or the App Store.
Root Cause
The core issue is that:
macOS apps using Core Data/SwiftData for data synchronization must manually add
CloudKit.framework to the project dependencies.
In iOS apps,
CloudKit.framework is automatically included in the build. However, this is not the case for macOS projects. If this dependency is not manually added, TestFlight and release versions will fail to access CloudKit services, resulting in synchronization failure.
Solution
Step 1: Check and Add CloudKit.framework
Ensure that
CloudKit.framework is correctly added as a dependency in your macOS project’s build settings:
- Open your project settings and navigate to “Frameworks, Libraries, and Embedded Content”.
- Click the “+” button, search for, and select
CloudKit.framework.
Here’s a visual example of the configuration:
Step 2: Rebuild and Verify
- Ensure there are no other configuration issues related to synchronization.
- Rebuild the project and test it via TestFlight or the release version.
After completing the steps above, the cloud synchronization functionality in your macOS app should work as expected.
Notes
- Special Consideration for Catalyst Projects:
If you are using Catalyst to port an iOS app to macOS, you must also manually add the
CloudKit.frameworkdependency.
- App Store Review Behavior:
macOS apps missing the
CloudKit.frameworkcan still pass App Store review. This leniency may lead developers to overlook the root cause, so extra attention is needed.
