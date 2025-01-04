TL;DR: Prevent clipping in ScrollView by using scrollClipDisabled(true) on iOS 17+ or leveraging Introspect to set clipsToBounds = false on older iOS versions.

Problem

In SwiftUI, ScrollView clips content that exceeds its boundaries in the non-scrollable direction by default. How can we disable this behavior?

Solutions

1. Use scrollClipDisabled (iOS 17+)

Starting with iOS 17, SwiftUI provides the scrollClipDisabled modifier. Setting this to true prevents ScrollView from clipping content that extends beyond its boundaries.

Swift Copied! struct ScrollClipDisableDemo : View { @ State private var disable = true var body: some View { VStack { Toggle ( " Clip Disable " , isOn : $disable ) . padding ( 20 ) ScrollView { ForEach ( 0 ..< 10 ) { i in Rectangle () . fill ( . blue ) . frame ( height : 100 ) . shadow ( color : . black , radius : 50 ) . overlay ( Text ( " \( i ) " ) . foregroundColor ( . white )) } } } . scrollClipDisabled ( disable ) } }

This will ensure that shadows, effects, or other content extending beyond the bounds of ScrollView are visible.

2. Use Introspect for Older iOS Versions

Introspect is a third-party library that allows access to underlying UIKit objects. On older iOS versions, you can modify the clipsToBounds property of the UIScrollView to disable clipping.

Swift Copied! import Introspect struct ScrollClipDisableDemo : View { @ State private var disable = true var body: some View { VStack { Toggle ( " Clip Disable " , isOn : $disable ) . padding ( 20 ) ScrollView { ForEach ( 0 ..< 10 ) { i in Rectangle () . fill ( . red ) . frame ( height : 100 ) . shadow ( color : . black , radius : 50 ) . overlay ( Text ( " \( i ) " ) . foregroundColor ( . white )) } } . introspect ( . scrollView , on : . iOS ( . v16 , . v17 , . v18 )) { scrollView in scrollView. clipsToBounds = ! disable } } . frame ( width : 100 ) } }

This approach ensures compatibility with older versions of iOS where scrollClipDisabled is not available.

