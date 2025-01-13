🔦 How to Obtain View Dimensions in SwiftUI

TL;DR: Use GeometryReader , onGeometryChange , visualEffect , or containerRelativeFrame to dynamically retrieve and respond to view dimensions in SwiftUI. Each method caters to specific use cases and levels of customization.

Background

Dynamically retrieving the dimensions of a view is a common requirement in SwiftUI, especially in scenarios where layouts need to respond to size changes. This article introduces several methods to obtain view dimensions and their applicable use cases.

Using GeometryReader

GeometryReader is a highly adaptable method compatible with all SwiftUI versions. It is often used with overlay or background to avoid interfering with the main view’s layout.

Example Code

Swift Copied! blueRectangle . background ( GeometryReader { proxy in Color. clear // Create a transparent view matching the main view's dimensions . task ( id : proxy. size ) { size = proxy. size // Retrieve and monitor size changes } } )

Features

Encapsulates size retrieval logic within background , ensuring no impact on the main view’s layout.

, ensuring no impact on the main view’s layout. Uses task(id:) to fetch dimensions immediately when the view loads and update them when proxy.size changes.

Using onGeometryChange

Starting from iOS 16, onGeometryChange provides a more concise way to monitor size changes.

Example Code

Swift Copied! struct SizeDemo : View { @ State var size: CGSize ? var body: some View { Rectangle () . onGeometryChange ( for : CGSize. self ) { proxy in proxy. size } action : { size = $0 } } }

iOS 18+ New Feature

Supports retrieving both old and new size values, making it easier to handle size change logic.

Swift Copied! . onGeometryChange ( for : CGSize. self ) { proxy in proxy. size } action : { old, new in size = new // Retrieve the new size print ( " Old size: \( old ) , New size: \( new ) " ) }

Using visualEffect

For dynamically applying visual effects based on view dimensions (e.g., offset , scaleEffect ), visualEffect (iOS 17+) provides a more direct approach.

Example Code

Swift Copied! struct SizeDemo : View { var body: some View { Rectangle () . foregroundStyle ( . red ) . visualEffect { effect, proxy in effect . offset ( y : proxy. size . height / 3 ) // Offset the view by 1/3 of its height } } }

Effect

Using containerRelativeFrame

containerRelativeFrame (iOS 17+) combines the functionality of GeometryReader and frame , allowing you to retrieve the size of the view’s parent container (e.g., window, NavigationStack , or ScrollView ) and apply it as a constraint.

Example Code

The following code sets a rectangle’s width to half and height to a quarter of the window’s size:

Swift Copied! struct TransformsDemo : View { var body: some View { Rectangle () . containerRelativeFrame ( [. horizontal , . vertical ] ) { length, axis in if axis == .vertical { return length / 4 } else { return length / 2 } } } }

containerRelativeFrame searches upward for the nearest container, which in this case is the window.

Effect

Container Adaptability

containerRelativeFrame automatically selects the appropriate container. For instance, when placed within a NavigationStack , the dimensions are calculated relative to the NavigationStack .

Swift Copied! struct TransformsDemo : View { var body: some View { NavigationStack { Rectangle () . containerRelativeFrame ( [. horizontal , . vertical ] ) { length, axis in if axis == .vertical { return length / 4 } else { return length / 2 } } } . frame ( width : 300 , height : 300 ) // Set the size of the NavigationStack . border ( . red , width : 4 ) } }

Effect

Application in ScrollView

containerRelativeFrame can also be used to dynamically adjust the size of child views within a scroll view. For example, setting the width of child views to one-third of the scroll view’s width:

Swift Copied! struct ScrollViewDemo : View { var body: some View { ScrollView ( . horizontal ) { HStack ( spacing : 10 ) { ForEach ( 0 ..< 10 ) { _ in Rectangle () . fill ( . purple ) . aspectRatio ( 3 / 2 , contentMode : . fit ) . containerRelativeFrame ( . horizontal , count : 3 , span : 1 , spacing : 0 ) } } } } }

Effect

Method Comparison

Method Use Case Features GeometryReader Applicable to all SwiftUI versions Highly flexible but requires more custom code onGeometryChange Simplifies size change monitoring (iOS 16+) Clear semantics, supports old/new size (iOS 18+) visualEffect For dynamic rendering effects (iOS 17+) Simple and efficient, directly uses GeometryProxy containerRelativeFrame Relative size calculation for containers (iOS 17+) Automatically adapts to container context

