🔑 解决 SwiftUI ScrollView 内容截剪问题

TL;DR: 使用
scrollClipDisabled(true)禁用裁剪（适用于 iOS 17+），或通过 Introspect 设置
clipsToBounds = false（适用于低版本），确保 SwiftUI ScrollView 完整显示内容，包括阴影和效果。
问题
在 SwiftUI 中，默认情况下，如果内容的尺寸（非滚动方向）超出 ScrollView 的边界，ScrollView 会对其进行裁切。如何禁止这种默认行为？
解决方案
1. 使用 scrollClipDisabled（适用于 iOS 17+）
从 iOS 17 开始，SwiftUI 提供了
scrollClipDisabled 修饰符。将其设置为
true，即可禁止 ScrollView 对超出尺寸的内容裁切。
Swift
struct ScrollClipDisableDemo: View {
@State private var disable = true
var body: some View {
VStack {
Toggle("Clip Disable", isOn: $disable)
.padding(20)
ScrollView {
ForEach(0 ..< 10) { i in
Rectangle()
.fill(.blue)
.frame(height: 100)
.shadow(color: .black, radius: 50)
.overlay(Text("\(i)").foregroundColor(.white))
}
}
}
.scrollClipDisabled(disable)
}
}
2. 使用 Introspect（适用于低版本 iOS）
Introspect 是一个第三方库，可用于访问底层 UIKit 对象。在低版本 iOS 中，可以通过
UIScrollView 的
clipsToBounds 属性禁用裁切行为。
Swift
import Introspect
struct ScrollClipDisableDemo: View {
@State private var disable = true
var body: some View {
VStack {
Toggle("Clip Disable", isOn: $disable)
.padding(20)
ScrollView {
ForEach(0 ..< 10) { i in
Rectangle()
.fill(.red)
.frame(height: 100)
.shadow(color: .black, radius: 50)
.overlay(Text("\(i)").foregroundColor(.white))
}
}
.introspect(.scrollView, on: .iOS(.v16, .v17, .v18)) { scrollView in
scrollView.clipsToBounds = !disable
}
}
.frame(width: 100)
}
}
延伸阅读
