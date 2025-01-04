🔑 解决 SwiftUI ScrollView 内容截剪问题

在 SwiftUI 中，默认情况下，如果内容的尺寸（非滚动方向）超出 ScrollView 的边界，ScrollView 会对其进行裁切。如何禁止这种默认行为？

从 iOS 17 开始，SwiftUI 提供了 scrollClipDisabled 修饰符。将其设置为 true ，即可禁止 ScrollView 对超出尺寸的内容裁切。

Introspect 是一个第三方库，可用于访问底层 UIKit 对象。在低版本 iOS 中，可以通过 UIScrollView 的 clipsToBounds 属性禁用裁切行为。

