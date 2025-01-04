#English

🔑 解决 SwiftUI ScrollView 内容截剪问题

TL;DR: 使用 scrollClipDisabled(true) 禁用裁剪（适用于 iOS 17+），或通过 Introspect 设置 clipsToBounds = false（适用于低版本），确保 SwiftUI ScrollView 完整显示内容，包括阴影和效果。

问题

在 SwiftUI 中，默认情况下，如果内容的尺寸（非滚动方向）超出 ScrollView 的边界，ScrollView 会对其进行裁切。如何禁止这种默认行为？

解决方案

1. 使用 scrollClipDisabled（适用于 iOS 17+）

从 iOS 17 开始，SwiftUI 提供了 scrollClipDisabled 修饰符。将其设置为 true，即可禁止 ScrollView 对超出尺寸的内容裁切。

Swift 
struct ScrollClipDisableDemo: View {
    @State private var disable = true
    var body: some View {
        VStack {
            Toggle("Clip Disable", isOn: $disable)
                .padding(20)
            ScrollView {
                ForEach(0 ..< 10) { i in
                    Rectangle()
                        .fill(.blue)
                        .frame(height: 100)
                        .shadow(color: .black, radius: 50)
                        .overlay(Text("\(i)").foregroundColor(.white))
                }
            }
        }
        .scrollClipDisabled(disable)
    }
}

scrollClipDisabled

2. 使用 Introspect（适用于低版本 iOS）

Introspect 是一个第三方库，可用于访问底层 UIKit 对象。在低版本 iOS 中，可以通过 UIScrollViewclipsToBounds 属性禁用裁切行为。

Swift 
import Introspect

struct ScrollClipDisableDemo: View {
    @State private var disable = true
    var body: some View {
        VStack {
            Toggle("Clip Disable", isOn: $disable)
                .padding(20)
            ScrollView {
                ForEach(0 ..< 10) { i in
                    Rectangle()
                        .fill(.red)
                        .frame(height: 100)
                        .shadow(color: .black, radius: 50)
                        .overlay(Text("\(i)").foregroundColor(.white))
                }
            }
            .introspect(.scrollView, on: .iOS(.v16, .v17, .v18)) { scrollView in
                scrollView.clipsToBounds = !disable
            }
        }
        .frame(width: 100)
    }
}

延伸阅读

"加入我们的 Discord 社区，与超过 2000 名苹果生态的中文开发者一起交流！"

每周精选 Swift 与 SwiftUI 精华！