After more than a month of hard work, I am pleased to announce that the new version of Fatbobman’s Blog has been launched as scheduled before the end of 2023. I am looking forward to your visits and welcome everyone to provide valuable opinions and suggestions. This update not only achieved my preset goals but also gave me a deeper understanding of the latest front-end development technologies. I will write an article to record the insights and experiences during this update process.

Starting from 2024, the English version of the articles will be published simultaneously on my blog (updates on Medium will stop on April 1st). This not only allows me to update technical content in a timely manner to keep up with the rapid changes in the tech field but also enables me to make full use of new features on the blog to create richer and more in-depth content.

Recently, Spline has launched its native app for the Apple ecosystem, which will soon support Apple Vision Pro in addition to iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. This not only provides developers with a smoother 3D creation environment but also allows them to efficiently integrate Spline-created content into their own applications, especially in popular frameworks like SwiftUI, to achieve interaction with 3D content. With the upcoming release of Apple Vision Pro, it is expected that more 3D tools and APIs will appear in the Apple ecosystem, providing developers with more choices.

Finally, I wish you all a happy new year and good health. In the new year, I hope that we can continue to make progress in our lives and work.

Originals

Fatbobman

In this article, we will explore several property wrappers that are commonly used and crucial in SwiftUI development. The purpose of this article is to help developers who are already familiar with general programming but relatively new to SwiftUI quickly understand the core functions and use cases of these property wrappers. Therefore, only an overview of the main features and usage considerations of these property wrappers is provided, rather than a comprehensive usage guide.

Recent Selections

Paul Hudson

Paul Hudson brings us a Christmas gift. In this article, Paul provides a free course that covers various aspects of building a complete iOS application using SwiftUI and SwiftData. It includes videos, texts, and source code, as well as detailed explanations on how to use PhotosUI, establish relationships in data models, handle external storage, sort and filter data, and perform UI previews. This article is intended for developers with a certain level of knowledge in Swift and SwiftUI. It aims to demonstrate the entire application development process through practical examples, allowing readers to gain in-depth understanding and practice these technologies.

Onee and Zion

Although iOS 17.2 has brought a new feature of shooting spatial videos for the iPhone 15 Pro series devices, how can developers actually experience this technology without Apple Vision Pro being available on the market? In this article, Onee and Zion provide practical solutions to this problem. They detail how to shoot and create spatial videos that meet Apple standards under current conditions, as well as how to watch these videos without relying on Apple Vision Pro.

Keith Harrison

Compared to Core Data, SwiftData provides more deletion methods to assist developers in deleting data efficiently and safely. In this article, Keith Harrison introduces three main methods for deleting data in SwiftData, providing detailed explanations and some observations for each method to help developers understand the underlying logic behind deletion operations.

Gabriel Theodoropoulos

Haptic feedback has always been a core component of the Apple device experience, and the application of feedback at the right moments can significantly enhance the user’s interactive experience. In this article, Gabriel Theodoropoulos discusses the API related to haptic feedback in SwiftUI and provides practical advice on how to effectively utilize these APIs to optimize application functionality.

Daniel Saidi

FocusState is a powerful feature provided by SwiftUI that allows developers to manage text input components uniformly in their views. However, unfortunately, this management approach is not supported by the search bar created through the searchable modifier. In this article, Daniel Saidi proposes a solution: by using the onKeyPress modifier, he successfully includes the search bar in the unified management category in iOS 17 and macOS 14.