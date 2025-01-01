Layout and Animation

GeometryReader: Blessing or Curse? This article will dissect the "common problems" of GeometryReader to see if it is really so unbearable, and whether those performances criticized as "not meeting expectations" are actually due to problems with the developers' "expectations" themselves.

Mastering ViewThatFits This article intends to thoroughly analyze ViewThatFits, including rule details, the meaning of ideal size, usage examples, and more. Lastly, we will create a replica version of ViewThatFits to deepen our understanding of it.

Mastering Safe Area in SwiftUI This article will explore how to obtain SafeAreaInsets in SwiftUI, draw views outside of the safe area, and modify the safe area of views.

Deep Dive into the New Features of ScrollView in SwiftUI 5 With SwiftUI 5.0, Apple has significantly enhanced the functionality of ScrollView. Numerous new and improved APIs have been added. This article will introduce these new features, hoping to help developers in need more and earlier.

Creating Tables with Table in SwiftUI Table is a table control provided for the macOS platform in SwiftUI 3.0, allowing developers to quickly create interactive multi-column tables. At WWDC 2022, Table was extended to the iPadOS platform, giving it a larger space to operate. This article will introduce the usage of Table, analyze its features, and how to implement similar functionality on other platforms.

The New Navigation System in SwiftUI SwiftUI 4.0 (iOS 16+, macOS 13+) has made significant changes to the navigation system, providing a new API that manages views as a stack, making it easy for developers to implement programmatic navigation. This article will introduce the new navigation system.

Using UIKit Views in SwiftUI This article will explain how to use UIKit views in SwiftUI, how to give your UIKit wrapped views a SwiftUI style, and what to be aware of when using UIKit views in SwiftUI, all through the example of wrapping UITextField.

In-Depth Exploration of Overlay and Background Modifiers in SwiftUI In the toolbox of SwiftUI, overlay and background are two extremely useful view modifiers that play an indispensable role in various development scenarios. This article will delve into the unique attributes of these two modifiers, clarify their fundamental differences from ZStack, and identify the scenarios they are best suited for.

Mastering the containerRelativeFrame Modifier in SwiftUI At the WWDC 2023, Apple introduced the containerRelativeFrame view modifier to SwiftUI. This modifier simplifies some layout operations that were previously difficult to achieve through conventional methods. This article will delve into the containerRelativeFrame modifier, covering its definition, layout rules, use cases, and relevant considerations. At the end of the article, we will also create a backward-compatible replica of containerRelativeFrame for older versions of SwiftUI, further enhancing our understanding of its functionalities.