HowTo —— Using ScrollViewReader to Scroll to Position in SwiftUI 2.0

struct ScrollReaderTest : View {

var body: some View {

ScrollView ( . horizontal ) {

// Similar to the usage of GeometryReader, set the scroll positioning area

ScrollViewReader { proxy in

Rectangle ()

. fill ( LinearGradient (

gradient : Gradient ( colors : [. blue ,. red ] ) ,

startPoint : . leading ,

endPoint : . trailing ))

. frame ( width : 1000 , height : 300 , alignment : . center )

. id ( " rec " ) // Set ID for the view in ScrollView that needs to be positioned

. onAppear {

// Scroll to the specified ID position, aligning according to the anchor setting

proxy. scrollTo ( " rec " , anchor : . trailing )

}

}

}

}