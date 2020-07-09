HowTo - SwiftUI 2.0 LazyVStack and LazyHStack

SwiftUI 2.0 introduces LazyVStack and LazyHStack, which only render Views when they are within the visible area. This significantly improves app performance. The efficiency issues caused by VStack or HStack have been briefly compared in the article SwiftUI List (3) - List, Form, VStack.

Basic Usage

Swift Copied! struct LazyStack : View { var body: some View { ScrollView { LazyVStack { // Replace with VStack for a comparison of when new data is created ForEach ( 0 ... 1000 , id : \. self ){ id in Text ( LazyItem ( id : id ) . title ) } } } } } struct LazyItem { let id: Int let title: String init ( id : Int ){ self . id = id self . title = " id: \( id ) " print ( " init new object: \( id ) " ) } }

Using Lazy Feature to Create Continuous List Display

Swift Copied! import SwiftUI struct LazyStack : View { @ State var list = ( 0 ... 40 ) . map { _ in Item ( number : Int . random ( in : 1000 ... 5000 )) } @ State var loading = false var body: some View { VStack { Text ( " count: \( list. count ) " ) // Data count. Under LazyVStack, data increases each refresh. Under VStack, data continuously increases. ScrollView { LazyVStack { // Replace with VStack for comparison ForEach ( list, id : \. id ){ item in Text ( " id: \( item. number ) " ) . onAppear { moreItem ( id : item. id ) } } } if loading { ProgressView () } } } } func moreItem ( id : UUID ){ // If it's the last data, then fetch new data if id == list. last ! .id && ! loading { loading = true // Add delay to simulate asynchronous data fetching DispatchQueue. main . asyncAfter ( deadline : . now () + 1 ){ // Data simulation, can also fetch from the network list. append ( contentsOf : ( 0 ... 30 ) . map { _ in Item ( number : Int . random ( in : 1000 ... 5000 )) }) loading = false } } } } struct Item : Identifiable { let id = UUID () let number: Int }

The usage of LazyHStack is similar to LazyVStack.